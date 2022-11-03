Compact Magazine has published, as an essay, the introduction the eminent French thinker Pierre Manent has penned for a French intellectual biography of Alasdair MacIntyre. Pleased to say, my friend Nathan Pinkoski has translated it into English for Notre Dame. I give you a few quotes. The beginning, a beautiful statement of an obvious problem we tend t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.