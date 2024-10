Poem for a 2020s Cover Letter

Sad, sickened,

and confused,

Executive Normarians:

can it teach you,

Mass Disaster,

to hire back contrarians?

Carl Eric Scott, 2024.

Tip No.1: Don’t Listen to Carl or Bill

P.S. Bill’s important piece is here. It explains his own job situation in journalism (which to a great extent, is mine also, though academia is…