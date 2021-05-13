I can hold up the January 6th fish!

and a little toy January 6th ship!

and some milk on a January 6th dish!

and look!

I can hop up and down on the "Charlottesville!" ball,

but that is not all!

Oh, no.

That is not all...

Such was my response to George Thomas’s praise of Liz Cheney’s call for a bipartisan commission to investigate January 6th. Over at The Consti…