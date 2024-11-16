Americans have been electing presidents since 1788, the most monumental example of political continuity in modern history. So earlier this month we just had the 60th consecutive quadrennial elections, but pretty much nobody knows this. Maybe toast the Constitution & the Republic later this month for Thanksgiving! But let’s talk about murder & party crisis for now.

Three times in American history, the country zigzagged through four consecutive elections, that is, switching the party in power again & again, three times. As you guessed, 2024 is the last of this series: Obama-Trump-Biden-Trump. Starting in 2012, blue - red - blue - red, with prospects of staying red awhile now. Obviously, our period is one of great change in politics as well in as the conditions of politics. First, the politics: Our parties are changing significantly in terms of ideology, policies, & rhetoric—broadly, we call this populism. But also the structures & candidates are changing, as are the electorates, & they will undergo more significant changes soon. Beyond politics, the communications technologies & even the generations are changing all at the same time.

This zigzag is evidence of indecision, confusion, & mounting troubles. Close elections agitate politicians & then agitate the electorate, too. Too much is unsettled, which begins to inspire reckless or desperate thoughts—how much more could be unsettled! Or what kind of settlement dare we dream of! But the political passions thus aroused are also somehow part of our self-understanding, they awaken in us something of which we are usually unaware, a longing for justice that demands of us answers which our political institutions are uniquely unsuited to offer. We no longer leave well enough off alone; we no longer count our blessings or our losses. We begin to do things we had previously considered unthinkable if we considered them at all…

These zigzags could be more or less problematic, as we can see from the the previous two times they occurred in American history. Before Trump, the occasion of such an unusual change is the only man before Trump to have been a non-consecutive two-term president, Democrat Grover Cleveland, back in the 1880s. That was one of the more boring times in American politics, no very important politicians or political issues, it was about the middle of the half-century of GOP dominance of politics, especially the presidency, from Lincoln winning in 1860 to Taft losing in 1912.

Still, that period represents a record: In five consecutive elections from 1880 to 1896, there was no repeat winner or winning party, Democrats & GOP moving in & out of the White House with unusual frequency. (In fact, between Grant & Teddy Roosevelt, no president served out two consecutive terms, which is some evidence that presidents didn’t always matter.) It’s testimony to the solidity of the American political arrangement that this made no difference to the country, giving people options for change without forcing them to make decisive choices.

It did matter to the presidents themselves, of which there were more than usual: Cleveland's predecessor James Garfield was shot soon after his inauguration in '81, only the second American president to be assassinated. Garfield was replaced by his VP Chester Arthur, who was successful, well-liked, & the kind of man to know when to go home. He wasn’t heard of again until the movie Die Hard: With A Vengeance made a point of mentioning him. I’m not even sure he ever made it to one of the trickier, because more pointless Jeopardy questions. Then Cleveland's successor William McKinley was murdered, too, though that cam later, in 1901, after his reelection. (His successor, T.R., was also shot, in 1912, running for a unique re-election which would have led to a third term. He survived the assassination attempt but lost the election, which in a way sums up his life. The only other president, by the way, to survive a shooting is Reagan.)

That was the moment in American life when the country could seem blessed by God with less trouble than even such a remarkable republic, just past its centennial, deserved. Much could be learned about democracy by looking at that period. I will only point out a few of the important facts that are related to elections. American democracy was much less democratic then than it is now, so that turnout was much higher, typically about 80% of Americans voted, without the oddities of our technology & without early voting. Nor did America experience the crises caused by immigration with which we are dealing now, or which led to the law that pretty much banned immigration in 1924—yet America was already multi-racial, multi-ethnic, fast expanding in territory, states, & cities all at once. They had their oligarchs as we have ours, after all, the period after the Civil War was called the Gilded Age, as we have our age of Silicon. (They had the tech revolution that led to the modern city—skyscrapers, underground transportation, oil & cars, &c.) That is also the context for Progress, which was the deeper meaning of the party shifts—the result of the electoral troubles was the rise of Progressives taking over every aspect of elite (as opposed to popular) America.

But we have to go back much farther to see the first time in American history that parties lost control of elections. This was the strangest electoral decade, the 1840s, which also holds the record for four election & six presidents. The first Harrison president, a general, won in 1840, bringing the Whigs to the White House for the first time! But he died in office in early 1841, to be replaced by his VP John Tyler, the first man to succeed a dead president. Then Polk won in 1845, bringing the Democrats back to power & becoming America's most famous one-term president, successful in both war & peace, & decided to call it a day. Then in 1848 the Whig general Taylor won, but he died in office in 1850, replaced by Fillmore. Then in 1852, the Democrats won with their own general, Pierce.

It’s an interesting fact about American politics that nobody cares who they’re voting in as VP. Although it was already known that a VP might be a party nominee & therefore his president’s successor in an election, that was a rare thing indeed before the 20th c., which shows how far apart party politics & the constitutional arrangement really are in American democracy. Adams in 1796 & Van Buren in 1836 are the only ones, but these were idiosyncratic events rather than political arrangements, & partly for that reason, these remarkable politicians were among our rare one-term presidents. The more serious concern is death. Eight American presidents have died in office, half of them murdered, half of them of disease, so that whoever was their VP at that time really mattered & the succession in this case was settled in the Constitution. Yet nobody cared about Truman when they voted for FDR a fourth time in 1944! Much about the electoral principle & the character of American political life is encapsulated in this fact.

No assassinations at that far removed time, almost two hundred years back. But, & this is my point, that was nevertheless the period when the Whig party self-destructed, eventually to be replaced by the GOP, primarily over the slavery question, which was not something Whigs could deal with well; but they were also in a certain sense the most contemptible American political organization, because although they produced four presidents, they did not elevate the great man among them, Henry Clay, to the presidency. Again, following the electoral principle, there is something un-American in that. At least one can say for the Whigs that Clay was their candidate in 1844—he lost a close election to Polk. That was also the time when Democrats committed the country to a terrible strife, eventually to the Civil War. So that something like a divine judgment is sensed underneath the seemingly mundane events, & ordinary failures or misfortunes in politics lead to the most extraordinary violence.

Our time is rather similar. Great party changes are rare in America, so that it’s not given to a man to witness, much less act in two of them. Political experience seems at such moments to become useless or even a hindrance. Greater resources are needed for guidance at such times. The rare politicians we remember, whose likeness is imprinted on our money or on Mt. Rushmore, belong to those times.