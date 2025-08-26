Many thousands of people have marveled at the top of my top 100 movies, hundreds of thousands have begun to marvel! I have also done a podcast on it with my friend

Now, something about my top 10 needs defending—how important it is to have movies that reflect on art, & where artists, or anyone who loves beauty, stands to politics.

Paul Thomas Anderson, Inherent Vice (2014)

Coen Bros, O Brother Where Art Thou (2000)

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, The Lives Of Others (2006)

David Lynch, Mulholland Dr. (2000)

Terrence Malick, The Tree Of Life (2011)

Christopher Nolan, The Dark Knight (2008)

Paolo Sorrentino, The Great Beauty (2013)

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood (2019)

Wong Kar-wai, In The Mood For Love (2000)

Zhang Yimou, Hero (2002)

Some of the readers asked me, how can you prefer O Brother Where Art Thou to No Country For Old Men!

It’s right there in the titles, I said to that friend—just choose the more patriotic option!

But there’s a principle involved in my selection. Artists matter more than anything else in such an enterprise because they succeed or fail, achieve fame that lasts centuries or millennia, by their understanding of their audience—you & me, us, we.

It follows from that observation—which is embedded in our every school curriculum or museum, however disguised, not to say mutilated, in our every attempt to return to something we loved when we were young, however misunderstood or impossible—that the greatest movies will involves artistic reflection on the arts, on beautification, on immortality & eternity.

In Europe & China, this means books & writers. Donnersmarck’s movie about the horror of Communism in East Germany is also a story about a writer—a playwright, but also an essayist. Sorrentino’s movie about the decadence of the lefty elite in Italy (as well as the rest of Europe) is also a story about a novelist who reduced himself to the misery of celebrity journalism (recalling Felini’s La Dolce Vita). Zhang’s movie about the First Emperor is also a movie about calligraphy & book burning, & even in Wong’s movie about the modernization of Chinese society in mid-century Hong Kong the protagonist is a journalist who dreams of something more beautiful, of the kinds of stories of aristocratic renegades with magical fighting prowess that Zhang beautifies in his own cinema.

America is not all about writing & writers simply don’t matter. So it’s Hollywood instead. Tarantino’s revisionist history revealing the hippie-to-mass-murderer decadence of late ‘60s Hollywood is about actors, because it’s about the strange love Americans have of Hollywood, which makes it so difficult to tell what’s real & what’s fake. Lynch’s Mulholland Dr. (recalling Wilder’s Sunset Blvd.) is also about an actress—like Tarantino, he wonders about what beautification can do to summon evil, but he’s not taking it in a comic way—it’s something closer to tragedy. That’s closer to what beautification means in America, since the 20th c. was about visual arts & entertainments & advertising. The quarrel of love of beauty & patriotism is there in all those stories.

So also with other friends, who have chided me for preferring Paul Thomas Anderson’s disdained Inherent Vice over the more prestigious There Will Be Blood. The latter seems to be as American as you like, since God & greed are at the core of the conflict. But there is something contrived about it that would take a long time to discuss. It is easier to start from more obvious things, that the hippies we see in Inherent Vice are part of the most important attempt to beautify America; & the self-destruction of California started with them at the end of the ‘60s. But in this case, it’s music rather than the movies.

So I come back to O Brother Where Art Thou. A movie made by two Jews from Minnesota brings out the importance of the South to the West & to all of America, to pop music in the 20th c. The classy pop music of Cole Porter or Frank Sinatra has been forgotten; country music still counts. The demotic won, because it tells the story of temptation, sin, guilt, atonement, & the longing for redemption. That is a very important thing, even when put into a comedy.

In all these cases, the arts are connected to politics more or less obviously. Beauty understood as art has to again face the challenge of our principles of justice. We admire great leaders, for example. We need this reflection now if we’re to save our storytelling from activism, from merely technical or craftsman considerations, from mere aestheticism, too.

