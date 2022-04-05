PoMoCon American Tour
The Tocquevillian adventure continues
Dear PoMoCon readers,
following a habit of six years now, I’m again touring America this year. I’ve already done a shorter, one-month tour earlier in the spring; I’m touring again, May-June. These travels are a mix of work, or something like it—various institutions, colleges, think tanks, &c. invite me to lectures, conferences, &c. —going to cities & sta…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.