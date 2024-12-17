It doesn’t make the news, but today the Electoral College is meeting to elect President Trump. Really, electors in each state meet & vote. You can look it up, they have a schedule that starts at 10am Eastern & goes on for quite a while. Trump just won!

It’s, of course, now typical to call the prospective president “president-elect” the moment the election is called on, usually, election night. Partly because the words are so close to each other, president & election, partly because people have heard the phrase president-elect but cannot bother to figure out what it means, but also partly because president-elect sounds fancier & makes one seem smarter, & of course we love adding titles to people. Everything in our habits goes against learning or remembering what this means or properly using it.

But does this confusion have practical consequences? It surely contributes some to the indifference people feel to the Electoral College. If you allow me to shock you, I take it as evidence of that indifference that the January 6 riot & Capitol visit weren’t really taken too seriously, much less an “insurrection.” Worries about certifying elector slates are just not popular worries.

The Electoral College, though it’s neither famous nor respected, is the major Constitutional device setting limits to simple majority rule & therefore the concentration of votes & therefore the reduction of America to an oligarchy based around population centers. That, under the name of the National Popular Vote, is the liberal dream. Another way of putting it is that the Electoral College defends the states. It is important for federal reasons, but that depends on the interest voters feel for their states—the matter is complicated, as all matters are in American constitutional design.

It’s hard to say, therefore, how seriously Americans take their states when it comes to politics. Perhaps states are only important now, from the federal point of view, because the Senators are elected state-wide & the state legislatures control electoral maps. States matter for any number of reasons, starting with taxes & ending with college sports, but do they matter politically? Senators seem increasingly to depend on D.C., while Governors have little national importance. One would want to see a more robust interest in state politics, in the power states can exercise at a federal level, & then one would rest assured the Electoral College will endure.

The Electoral College, just like most of the constitutional architecture, was really in danger in the mid-c. moment of liberal hegemony. A man I had the honor of meeting, Michael Uhlmann, helped save it, as Chris DeMuth said. American institutions are remarkably fragile, even constitutional ones are not above danger. Caring about what the president-elect means might help defend these institutions.