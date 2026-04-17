I wrote a review for Civitas of the latest cinematic success, Project Hail Mary, a nice story for the whole family, but especially encouraging for boys—tech, aliens, fun.

In Project Hail Mary, the year’s first big hit, a scientist gets his hands on modern technology, saves the world, and improves his own weak character in the process. It is primarily a boy’s movie, which is somewhat rare these days, and it’s far too goofy for its save-the-world story, but perhaps we should see that lightheartedness as a good sign: families have something to watch that encourages education, science, tech, adventure, getting your hands on things, and aims to inspire moral behavior in boys. For once, science fiction is not depressing!

Project Hail Mary was adapted from the eponymous novel by Andy Weir, who had a big hit with The Martian and has become a major sci-fi author in the last dozen years. The Martian was originally a blog; Weir had no contract, no agent, and no way to get into publishing. But in 2011, he self-published The Martian and offered it for free to the reading public, later parlaying that into a successful Kindle offer and proving there was an audience. In 2014, Penguin/Random House finally decided that publishing The Martian would be a good deal for them. The entire process was very strange, and Weir acted as his own marketer and distributor, but it worked. In 2015, Ridley Scott adapted The Martian into a hit movie that grossed more than $600M worldwide and was nominated for seven Oscars.

If The Martian was about an astronaut stranded on Mars who must survive and get in touch with Earth so he can be saved, Project Hail Mary features another scientist who has to go to the ends of the universe to save humanity, but sacrifice his life in the process. They’re obvious correlative stories that feature an all-American, can-do protagonist who proves himself by his frontier spirit. These stories are more technical than our usual entertainment, but they also have a much more overt interest in men’s self-improvement, which presumably explains their popularity. Weir’s stories seem basically healthy, aspirational, and exciting.