I’ve a new essay in Law & Liberty, comparing the latest “survival” story to the original of the genre—Robinson Crusoe. Here’s the review. Here’s the intro:

Americans are falling in love with Project Hail Mary, a movie about an astronaut who finds himself alone at the end of the universe, with perhaps no hope of ever returning among mankind. He then has to figure out how to save mankind in very difficult circumstances, by his wits and his technical know-how. A man a lot like the navigator-turned-shipwreck Robinson Crusoe, so much so that it’s worth comparing them, their stories, and why they matter to modern society.

Robinson Crusoe was published in 1719 and instantly became a bestseller, making Defoe famous far beyond his politicking circles—he was a journalist, pamphleteer, as well as spy and political agent. The novel started a genre of survival stories of which perhaps the only famous one nowadays is the 1812 novel Swiss Family Robinson by Johann David Wyss, which had a number of sequels by other authors (including Jules Verne), was adapted several times in Hollywood, and inspired a number of TV series, of which Lost in Space (1965–68) is most famous (and was recently remade by Netflix).

Eventually, this kind of survival story inspired Andy Weir, the author of science fiction novels including 2014’s The Martian, in which a scientist is spaceship-wrecked on Mars and has to survive there until NASA can retrieve him. (In reality, when two astronauts were stranded on the International Space Station in 2024—an eight-day mission turning into 286 days off-planet—NASA had to ask Elon Musk to send a rocket to get them.) The novel was very successful, and it was then quickly adapted to a similarly successful movie of the same name in 2015. So in 2021, Andy Weir came back to the survival story and offered a variation: Project Hail Mary. Now, it’s already on screens, and it’s a big hit, having made more than $160M in its first ten days.