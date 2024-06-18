Purist Platters
Album Recs for the First Half of ’24: Thee Sinseers, Sierra Ferrell, Khruangbin
There’s a certain kind of summer day, when various harrying chores or mishaps have added-up, and you’re at the end of it with none resolved, having been too long in the heat, the traffic, or that same damn room with too much or too little AC, annoyed by your partner or house-mates, and most of all by yourself, and finally, that post-sunset moment arrive…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.