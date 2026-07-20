John Boyer, a humble academic & enterprising digital teacher, is working to get you free resources to read Greek poets, philosophers, &c. with the English & Greek in parallel, with easy access to Greek dictionaries—just click on the word. Here’s the link. You can also follow him on X.

There’s more: He’s got the action broken down by scenes so you can orient yourself as you read, but also maps so you can see where the scenes are set; more still, he’s got very useful resources to help you follow who the characters are, what their relations, what the timeline of the action is—you can think through things, take notes, get some clarity as you become familiar with Homer.

So read the Odyssey this summer, & the Iliad, & you’ll be off to the races. You might decide to learn Greek — you’ll certainly find it very easy to learn some of the most beautiful phrases.