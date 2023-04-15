Recent Covid/Vax Disaster Talks
4/14/23 Roundup: Campbell, Wolf, Dowd, Kheriaty/Farrow, & Senator Antic
In the area of Covid/Vax Disaster news, an area that the respectable talking heads would prefer to pretend doesn’t exist, these were some of the key interviews or talks of the last week or so.
John Cambpell reported on Switzerland having just “supsended all Covid-19 vaxxes.” “Suspended” turns out to mean the government will no longer recommend nor distr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.