This week, I’ve appeared on the podcasts of some of my friends in the broader movement of cultural dissent, to make some pointed attacks on the intellectual corruption of our elites.

Let’s start with media & politics—I joined Aaron Renn, a man I admire for his attempt to foster Protestant counter-elites, among Evangelicals especially. We talked about my essay on The Third Wave of American Journalism. The need for counter-elites is one thing, the opportunity quite another—it’s the change in technology that makes it possible to mount an attack on state institutions & their control over the public space; but there’s also a conflict among elites, focused on economic growth v. social justice, to define the future of America. The major elite faction on our side comprises the techno-lords, so the two aspects of our opportunity are related.

But we also talked about the importance of restoring politics on the right, training new men to do the important jobs—legitimating gov’t in the eyes of the people & restoring the confidence of the democracy at the same time. A certain kind of truth-telling is required for this task.

The elite faction opposing us centers in academia. This aspect of the matter came up in my conversation with Razib Khan—the intellectual corruption of science.