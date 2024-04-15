Rilke, A portrait of my father as a youth
In the eye—dream. The brow—as in touch
with something far away. About the mouth, enormously
young, unsmiling seduction,
& before the embellished lace
of the slender noble uniform
the saber's basket & both hands—, which
await, still, not grasping toward anything.
& now almost no longer visible: as though they
first, the far reaching, disappeared.
& all else withi…
