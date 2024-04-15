In the eye—dream. The brow—as in touch

with something far away. About the mouth, enormously

young, unsmiling seduction,

& before the embellished lace

of the slender noble uniform

the saber's basket & both hands—, which

await, still, not grasping toward anything.

& now almost no longer visible: as though they

first, the far reaching, disappeared.

& all else withi…