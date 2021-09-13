Rilke, You See I want much
from The Book Of Hours
Here's a delicate Rilke poem someone sent me & a simple translation I made to help you follow the German, as much as possible respecting line & phrasing; read this like Heidegger set to music:
This sounds quite Romantic, so you might be excused for thinking it’s a love poem. A young man speaking this way to a young woman would likely be thought a lover… …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.