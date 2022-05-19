Two weeks ago, philosopher Joseph Raz passed away- RIP. Raz’s level-headed arguments about "autonomy" and "paternalism" help cut through alot of the insane thinking about that dichotomy, which modern day liberals emote so often about. His books absolutely belong on your shelf next to JS Mill’s On Liberty and John Rawls’ Theory of Justice. And like those…
