One of the great character actors has died this week, Robert Duvall. A career of 60 years on film, since his debut in To Kill A Mockingbird. Maybe 70 years if you go back to his early theater days. He lived to 95. It’s hard to explain how wonderful he was—maybe it’s not so easy for people to realize now that the length of his career is a measure of how much he was loved, the extent to which he become America’s favorite grandfather, which involved quite a bit of art…

But perhaps we can remember—I’ve been trying to help in that regard, reflecting on a number of different genres, stories, roles in which he showed his talents. I’ve accordingly also been writing about various parts of his career.

Here’s an essay about his major roles in the ‘70s, defining for Hollywood as well as for him: The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, The Great Santini.

I’ll have more things to say which I’ll add here over time. For now, a couple more:

Lonesome Dove, Duvall’s defining miniseries, maybe the last major achievement in the Western genre (Larry McMurtry’s novel is from 1985), a great cattle drive that’s also a facing up to mortality, measuring man by the greatness of the continent.

Also, his HBO movie, Stalin, starring as the century’s most successful tyrant, in a remarkable production which seems not only impossible, but unimaginable now—accordingly, it’s been forgotten, though it was very successful.

The Apostle, the best movie Duvall directed, which he also wrote, starred in, & financed, a significant success at that time & in a way a warning to our times.