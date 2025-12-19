I’ve been writing about Reiner, the ‘80s wunderkind, who seemed for about a decade to be able to come up with success whatever story or budget or actors or production you threw at him. Read here — first of all, an overview of his career, style, & unusual strengths!

As everyone is now aware, Rob Reiner has died at the age of 78. He was of the few funny cinematic chroniclers of the Baby Boom. Reiner was the son of Carl Reiner, who won about a dozen Emmys writing for Sid Caesar and Dick Van Dyke (who just turned 100) back in the 1950s-1960s. He then directed Steve Martin’s early movies: The Jerk (1979), Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982), and others. The younger Reiner graduated high school in Hollywood, went to UCLA Film School, and of course followed his father into the movie business. Reiner’s first big success came in All In The Family, the biggest sitcom of the 1970s. He played an impecunious student of sociology, dubbed Meathead by protagonist Archie Bunker. This was before social justice warriors took over academia. Meathead was butt of the jokes. By the 1980s, Reiner and America had moved on. Reiner became one of the most influential artists who transformed pop culture in the direction of self-reference. His directorial debut, This Is Spinal Tap (1984), made the departure from the earlier youth culture obvious. It’s the most influential “mockumentary,” one long series of pranks at the expense of a hapless fictional band on a tour that’s falling part. We see rockers, considered heroes from the hippie to the glam eras, as self-important fools, obsessed with sex and even more so with silly performances.

Here’s also a piece on a specific movie—The Princess Bride! Read it all, I’ve got a few things to say about why the story is structured the way it is, why the characters have the characters they do. It’s more than a little like The Wizard of Oz for boys…

Reiner deserves to be remembered because he inspired great affection in millions and millions of people, for, as of now, two generations. Since it’s Christmas, it would be best to remember him by going back to The Princess Bride, which is less of its time than the other movies and more fitting for a family viewing. The screenplay was written by one of the legendary writers in Hollywood, William Goldman, from his own 1973 novel, The Princess Bride: S. Morgenstern’s Classic Tale of True Love and High Adventure, The “Good Parts” Version. You can tell already from the title that it’s supposed to be a comedy. Moreover, it’s suited to the modern mood, getting to the action, without long romantic descriptions of the scenery—or, for that matter, long passages explaining the feelings of the protagonists. Indeed, it’s an attempt to deal with a modern problem, that everyone by now knows how fairy tales end, so it’s difficult to avoid seeming naive, to effect surprise, or novelty, except by revealing that we’re all in on the secret. Unlike Goldman’s knowing humor, Reiner, however, sweetens the medicine by beautifying the picture: Cary Elwes and Robin Wright star as winsome, blue-eyed blond youths falling in love with each other as we fall in love with them. The smaller parts are filled by impressive character actors who suitably contrast their grotesque and comical manner to the beautiful youths. Wallace Shawn plays the wicked, arrogant Sicilian assassin Vizzini. Wrestler Andre the Giant plays Fezzik, the innocent henchman who cannot fit in the ordinary world on account of his size. Mandy Patinkin plays Inigo Montoya, the noble sword master looking to avenge his beloved father, who is also a misfit on account of his terrible fate and his dominating passion.

There’s more coming — I’ll add it to the comments when the next piece drops, which is on Stand By Me. So, there are things to read, things to watch, an America to remember over the holiday season…