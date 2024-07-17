It's happened over and over again that the RICH part of the Republican party has tried to drop any goals for the party that don't deal with MONEY. Tax cuts and deregulation yes, religion and morality no. You can hear that viewpoint in Eric Trump’s statement that the pro-life and gay marriage issues are like “worrying about a spot on the wall in the base…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.