My previous posts on MCC Feszt were about the stars of the show, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, & international intellectual celebrity Peter Thiel, whose speeches have audiences in the millions. I was merely a spectator in those cases, but I took the stage in this case, discussing with my friend Rod Dreher the problem of persecution of Christians in Western Europe & the appeal to courage needed to fend off this injustice. The big speeches were in the afternoon, whereas my conversation with Rod took place in the morning, one can almost say, in secret. The occasion: Rod has helped produce a documentary based on his bestseller account of the ways in which Christians survived totalitarianism behind the Iron Curtain, Live Not By Lies.

Since this is an official event, I had to prepare a list of questions & suggestions for discussion:

1 Rod, you are famous for The Benedict Option, a term which I endlessly see misused in discussions — it’s often treated as synonymous with retreat or the abandonment of society — let’s start our conversation about the predicament of Christianity today by clearing up the misunderstanding.

2 How do you see the connection between The Benedict Option & Live Not By Lies?

3 We have just watched the first episode of Live Not By Lies — tell me about the process of making the documentary, of bringing to a broad public this almost forgotten chapter of European history.

4 You introduce us to Kamilla Bendova in the documentary & talk about her late husband Vaclav, who famously wrote The Parallel Polis — what is The Parallel Polis & does it matter to us now?

5 The boldest claim in Live Not By Lies is that people in America or Western Europe might have something to learn from those of us who have lived through Communism in Central Europe — at least those who found strength in faith in the face of suffering. Talk about that.

6 The title Live Not By Lies is, of course, taken from Solzhenitsyn, who was an often unwelcome witness to the decadence of the West. As a writer, you continue his tradition of criticism & calling to account. What have you learned about who will listen & who won’t, & what the obstacles to seriousness are nowadays?

7 The ongoing collapse of liberalism has left Christians in many places defenseless. But it has also restored a more original awareness of reality — what you call, in your latest spiritual report on our situation, Living In Wonder. What are the good things about this new challenge?

In the event, we didn’t talk about any of these things. In-between the viewing of Live Not By Lies & the q&a, we turned instead to the problem of courage. Live Not By Lies was published in 2020, but written before—yet it proved remarkably timely, as COVID tyranny hit Christian churches hard while the hysterias & race riots were fueled by elites inside & outside of the state. The danger we face is tied up with the kind of regime in which we live—the impersonal institutions that structure our lives do not give courage to act, nor do they inspire followers to follow leaders. Worse, they have become almost useless when it comes to protecting people from abuse—it’s dangerous & often futile to say no, to play defense, to reject the mad demands that are becoming ordinary enough, whether they come from mobs or from elite insiders. Whether faith & freedom can go together any longer depends to a very large extent on selecting for the kinds of people that can fix these problems, all of whom rely on their judgment about when to act & when to wait, in order to improve a rather endangered position.

I leave you with my review of the new documentary version of Live Not By Lies.