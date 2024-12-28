I was a guest on the Mathias Corvinus Collegium podcast Votes & Seats, discussing the elections in Romania, as well as the broader context—the wave of populist elections that show great popular unhappiness.

The period of post-Cold War democratic expansion in Eastern Europe ended some 20 years ago (as also around the world). Attempts at further democratic regime change on the shores of the Black Sea in the 21st c. have been strategic failures—Ukraine, Armenia, Georgia… The Eastern NATO flank therefore remains Romania, opening up to the Black Sea, close to Russia, but with Ukraine as a buffer. In strategic terms, this failure to expand American influence is connected to the great failure to come up with a reasonable arrangement with Turkey, the major NATO member state in the area, which nevertheless is neither part of Europe (despite endless talks about joining going back half a century) nor a reliable American ally.

In economic terms, the problems go back to the 2008 financial crisis, but became acute recently with the COVID pandemic / Ukraine War—Europe is doing very badly compared to America, so the old alliances are fraying. With Germany in or near recession, the rest of Europe is in a state of near-paralysis.

In political terms, the advanced democracies are all going through regime-level crises: America, UK, France, Germany. Hardly governable, full of internal disputes, unclear about their foreign affairs posture.

Now, democracy is less attractive than ever, & especially the identification of democracy with elite efforts through international organizations has lost all plausibility. Various countries in Central Europe now want peace, rather than war, & some distance from the American empire rather than ever closer integration. In this context, the goings on in a small country like Romania actually matter both to the Ukraine War & the broader political arrangement that makes Europe a useful dependent of American power.

I also wrote about the political problem in Romania for First Things, looking at the remarkable rise of a new kind of politics, recognizably Trumpian, in Europe. I’ll start you off: