My friend Gabriel Elefteriu has a new piece in the Brussels Signal—strange to say, but there’s an anti-elite publication in the European imperial administrative capital—about the problem of democracy: Impunity of the elites. Here’s his opening salvo:

The Washington Post got its motto wrong. Introduced in 2017 after Trump’s election, “Democracy dies in darkness” purports to explain both the problem & the cure in an age of “populist” politics. The people, it suggests, the great mass of the uneducated “deplorables”, don’t know what they’re voting for – both because they’re stupid & because “demagogues” like Trump have “lied” to them. So here comes WaPo to shine a light into this whole nasty, dark world of the revolt against the establishment, to provide the “correct” view of the world – & thus save democracy. But, aside from being self-serving in its self-righteous signalling, the Post’s slogan is false. What is really killing democracy is not the sophistry of demagogues on all sides, or the lies, the fake news & the propaganda. These have been part of politics since its ancient beginnings. No, the agent of “democratic death” in our modern age, executing its lethal purpose slowly but surely, is political impunity.

Do read his argument, with special emphasis to British politics.

I think increasingly American conservatives are realizing two disturbing facts about the 21st c. situation: First, American influence in the world is too often incredibly destructive—the way the British elites have embraced woke madness is perhaps the scariest example of this trend. Nobody really needs to worry about what the State Department was doing in Afghanistan to promote woke causes—but if it’s happening to America’s closest ally & only real ally in Europe, suddenly we feel the initial pangs of a coming panic. As soon as you realize America’s responsible for this accelerated degeneration in Britain, you learn to be suspicious. If it’s so bad for Britain, when it’s obviously alien, an import from American liberal elites, maybe it’s bad for America, too! Worse, if it’s happening to the two most connected political systems, if it’s implemented through state institutions, how deep does the corruption go? It’s only a few leaps to conspiracies—think about Five Eyes every time you read news about Britain… Really, the only good news is that it seems there’s a lot more fight in Americans than in Englishmen, so all told, on this side of the Atlantic we’re far safer.

Compare England & America since Brexit & Trump: America is in the process of creating a new elite that openly champions populism & fights against elite corruption of state institutions, leading to the 2024 elections, a new breath of air for a democracy struggling with elites trying to strangle it to death. Gabriel is certainly right that the attack on democracy is no accident—it is the pursuit of impunity by an elite conscious of its powers & its endangered situation, given the political & media revolt now ongoing. But Britain is in a catastrophic situation, the people betrayed by elites since Brexit, leading now to every form of despotism seen in America.

Illegal immigration is catastrophic in America, but worse still in Britain. The Republicans in America are largely against populism, but in Britain it’s so much worse that Conservatives are willing to lose elections & destroy their party rather than tolerate populism. Hence the rise of a Reform party on the basis of the Brexit vote & the populism of the 2019 elections, led by Nigel Farage, who would never dare talk of deportation as Trump effortlessly does. Crime in cities—a consequence of illegal immigration—is horrible in America, but much worse in Britain, where the police openly side with criminals against law-abiding people. American elites are trying their hardest to censor political opposition, but in Britain they actually send people to jail all the time for the crime of speaking in favor of law & order, representative gov’t. America has Elon Musk trying to save the economy, the technological infrastructure, & the confidence of American men that they can work for a better future—Britain has even worse infrastructure problems & no tech sector to turn to. The elite conflict in America is incredibly lopsided—a vast majority of Americans with college degrees & of rich Americans are liberals & the most widespread opinion among them is, they hate ordinary Americans for racism. But there is a counter-elite in America that looks to American history with pride & finds not just inspiration, but guidance, in the American founding. Comparatively, there’s no resource in the greatness of English Parliamentary freedom & empire that any public figure is willing to return to. Americans talk about America all the time & express their pride & outrage freely—nobody would dare speak of England in England, so there’s no possibility as yet to rally people against their elites. So it’s much more difficult to escape tyranny in Europe. One hopes the English people will find their own leaders & learn from their own history—after all, England is the mother of modern freedom.

Second, American conservatives are learning how different America is from the rest of the world, even countries in the Anglo-sphere. Police arresting citizens for posts on X seems insane to Americans, but it’s the preferred policy in England. Debanking is a scandal in America, but in Canada it’s just the way the state works. As for Australia or New Zealand, the worst despotism during COVID happened there. American elites are poisoning these allies with woke ideology. American conservatives would have to learn to think about these other countries & their politics to stop this madness, but also to redirect foreign policy such that basically pro-American sentiment & activity in these other countries is rewarded & the fashionable hatred of America is punished at least with withdrawal of support.

Of a million possible examples, let me just point to the new Labour Gov’t in Britain: The Foreign Secretary, a Mr. David Lammy, a creature of absolutely no importance or merit, is in the habit of calling Trump a Nazi. It’s intolerable that American liberal politicians should do so—but they can be humiliated into silence by a political contest as simple as an election: America has voted again for Trump, the moral issue has been decided by popular acclamation. But foreign affairs are somewhat different. In all such cases, a price should be exacted, publicly in most cases, or else conservatives will continue to have a reputation around the world as contemptible. It pains me to say so, but this reputation has been earned by a refusal to take responsibility for American honor in diplomatic & other elite circles.

American foreign policy should focus on what Americans can know & can do. Americans favor freedom & policy should prefer allies who also favor freedom in those cases where that’s possible. Tyranny is now, as always, the typical form of gov’t, which Americans must simply face & make their choices accordingly. But where freedom does matter in a community, it could be worthwhile for American foreign policy to foster it. Above all when it comes to alliances already formed—America should act vigorously to defeat the claims of elites to rule with impunity, against popular opinion, because those elites are very much in cahoots with liberal American elites trying to impose the like despotism.

What is done casually in other countries has for the first time been attempted in America, the jailing of a president. That is intolerable. An assertion of political freedom requires humbling elites & recycling elites. It’s time for a new generation with a basically populist outlook to take office, to form public opinion, & to restore the democratic legitimacy of gov’t by attacking entrenched elites now discredited as “the deep state.”