My friend Dan Mahoney has led a forum discussion at Law & Liberty on Scruton, on the 5th anniversary of his death on January 12, 2020. Scruton’s literary executor, Mark Dooley, is part of it, as well as one of his doctoral students, Daniel Pitt. They are very good examples of the level of ambition & achievement among English intellectuals in the old & middle-aged generations; it also speaks to Scruton’s character that he surrounded himself with thinkers who speak so beautifully about reason & piety. I also made a modest contribution, unfortunately dealing with rather ugly things like Communist tyranny & left-wing censorship.

Since this January was that anniversary, & since I wrote Scruton’s obit at the time, I recommend it again today, in which I insisted on the rather more respectable quality of being a gentleman:

At 75 years of age, Sir Roger Scruton has died of the cancer that almost killed him last summer. A doctor admirer saved his life then, as he wrote in “My 2019,” an intervention that granted him six months to put his affairs in order. To borrow Churchill’s phrase, we may call Scruton the last gentleman of the English-speaking world. First & foremost, his legacy depends on his very many writings. Trained as an academic philosopher & lawyer, Scruton wrote on many intellectual matters. He wrote even more on English conservatism & man’s quarrel with modernity, on the preservation of the environment, & on the Church of England, in which he did not believe, but which he considered an irreplaceable repository of English tradition in architecture & the other gifts of the muses. He also entered boldly in the domain of the muses—he wrote on music, especially Wagner’s, & on architecture, in defense of the European heritage facing the oblivion of post-modernism. His other writings include two operas, several novels, & an essay on drinking wine. He published a staggering 60 volumes in all over the last 45 years.

My own contribution to the forum is an adaptation of a speech I gave at a Scruton conference in Budapest last year, emphasizing the importance of the political life for the last intellectual with a great reputation in England, or perhaps more in America than in England. Let me start you off: