Scruton & politics
My friend Dan Mahoney has led a forum discussion at Law & Liberty on Scruton, on the 5th anniversary of his death on January 12, 2020. Scruton’s literary executor, Mark Dooley, is part of it, as well as one of his doctoral students, Daniel Pitt. They are very good examples of the level of ambition & achievement among English intellectuals in the old & middle-aged generations; it also speaks to Scruton’s character that he surrounded himself with thinkers who speak so beautifully about reason & piety. I also made a modest contribution, unfortunately dealing with rather ugly things like Communist tyranny & left-wing censorship.
Since this January was that anniversary, & since I wrote Scruton’s obit at the time, I recommend it again today, in which I insisted on the rather more respectable quality of being a gentleman:
At 75 years of age, Sir Roger Scruton has died of the cancer that almost killed him last summer. A doctor admirer saved his life then, as he wrote in “My 2019,” an intervention that granted him six months to put his affairs in order. To borrow Churchill’s phrase, we may call Scruton the last gentleman of the English-speaking world.
First & foremost, his legacy depends on his very many writings. Trained as an academic philosopher & lawyer, Scruton wrote on many intellectual matters. He wrote even more on English conservatism & man’s quarrel with modernity, on the preservation of the environment, & on the Church of England, in which he did not believe, but which he considered an irreplaceable repository of English tradition in architecture & the other gifts of the muses.
He also entered boldly in the domain of the muses—he wrote on music, especially Wagner’s, & on architecture, in defense of the European heritage facing the oblivion of post-modernism. His other writings include two operas, several novels, & an essay on drinking wine. He published a staggering 60 volumes in all over the last 45 years.
My own contribution to the forum is an adaptation of a speech I gave at a Scruton conference in Budapest last year, emphasizing the importance of the political life for the last intellectual with a great reputation in England, or perhaps more in America than in England. Let me start you off:
Roger Scruton became himself as a thinker & a man at about the same time, in 1980. That year, he published his third book, his most important political book, The Meaning of Conservatism. He also formalized his activity behind the Iron Curtain by founding the Jan Hus Foundation (named for the most famous Bohemian theologian, a dissenter tried for heresy, burned at the stake). As the name suggests, the purpose of the foundation was political subversion—bringing down the Communist tyranny in Czechoslovakia, through the modest means of educating a counter-elite.
I would like to insist on this paradox, that Scruton found more freedom of thought & even freedom of speech among people who lived in fear of the political police than he did in his native England. The Meaning of Conservatism, not sufficiently studied by conservatives, even in his native England, helped ruin Scruton’s academic career, given the regnant left-wing ideology of that period, which allowed for remarkable censorship. Meanwhile, in Czechoslovakia, as well as in Poland & Hungary, Scruton has had a remarkable influence and remains beloved & honored.
Indeed, Scruton in England was one of the early victims of what we called “political correctness” in his day. Nowadays, we call it “cancelation” & Scruton was again a victim of it in that guise at the end of his life, too, being humiliated in the press by a reporter with slanderous accusations of racism only to be next betrayed by his Tory party—fired from an appointed position concerning architecture. My guess is that the stifling intellectual & moral climate of the left-wing English elites prepared him for & perhaps made him welcome the ordeal of Communist tyranny as a more honest enemy.