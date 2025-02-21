Great interview on the changes in foreign policy, or the efforts to put America first. The Secretary sounds competent, the journalist is not the kind of bitch that now dominates American TV, so it’s all good. Every subject in the news in the last couple of years is mentioned & in every case, policies announced (& some details of steps already taken) opposed the Obama-Biden policies, as well as, largely, the Bush policies. Encouraging!

Miss Herridge is incredibly popular on X — this interview got more than a million views. But on YouTube, embedded below, almost nothing. Partly, because the platforms are not connected, so that The Herridge Report is nothing on YouTube, though very successful on X. But partly, I suspect, there’s censorship against Trump. I’m astonished that Google has not come under more attack for this kind of political activism. (I remember during the campaign, YouTube purposely hid the incredibly successful Rogan-Trump conversation.)