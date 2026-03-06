Last year at NatCon, my friends told me to go see the panel where Shyam Sankar would be speaking. There are always more panels than you can attend, but my friend insisted. This was the speech:

I had not heard the man speak before, but I knew he worked at Palantir, so afterward I paid attention to his speeches, essays, & his rapid rise among public speakers. I’ll be reading his upcoming tract for the times, Mobilize: How to Reboot the American Industrial Base & Stop World War III. So I was looking for something useful to read on Sankar, something like Jeremy Stern’s profile of Sankar in Colossus. It’s a long & interesting read—family, childhood, education, career, on the one hand, on the other his recent arrival among the techno-lords of America, wealthy, seeking honors, & therefore the attention of the public, but first of the media figures that organize public opinion, & aiming to act on a large scale to save the America he loves.

My interest in Palantir is of longer standing, since I’m an admirer of Peter Thiel & I think we need an elite takeover to save America. I was glad to see Alex Karp’s Technological Republic last year, another fitting tract-for-the-times, which I reviewed at length here & elsewhere.

Stern is a writer I’ve followed for years with some pleasure. I share his opinion that we’re now seeing a conflict of elites—I’m pleased to see he chose the techno-lords, as have I. His profile accordingly starts with a Tom Wolfe-like scene, mocking old Republicans & conservatives at a very expensive event in a very glamorous location, people who have no idea of the regime-level conflicts through which we’ve been living for the last decade, but who hope to maintain their respectability & income. Our impersonal institutions, through which people cycle, create a kind of class of elites-perpetually-in-waiting, interposed between elected officials, whom Americans might know or even love, & the anonymous people who staff the state, such as they are & such as it is. Not quite politician & not quite bureaucrat, it’s inevitable that they should look for some other authority, & for some glamour will do. For my sins, I know these events & I cannot say anything good about them, because they do not bring out the real virtues of the elite class now dying away; I believe that class deserves mourning in a certain way, but I do not believe it will receive its proper eulogy—I suppose these sunset parties will have to serve instead… That’s where the profile begins: Shyam Sankar & Alex Karp don’t fit in that world, they’re younger, much more aggressive, smarter than most of the people in that class, & do not respect any of the things the older elite respects, since after all, they’re wealthy & depend on their own enterprise, not on the class of minions, fixers, & intermediaries; in effect, the techno-lords are attempting to replace the DC GOP class, but they are receiving awards & attention from that old elite, which is as much an attempt at cooption as anything else. Stern knows as well as Sankar that a political mission of the highest level—to save the regime, the American way of life—is the only plausible excuse for what Palantir & others are trying to do; he’s also aware that these attempts seldom succeed.

How do you adjudicate between two elite classes? Stern modestly avoids facing this problem, but I hope he will one day tackle it—he’s doing profiles for now, trying to show how unusual our situation really is by showing what kind of new men are arriving on the scene. He’s trying to do something that writers have largely abandoned, whether because it means writing about men or because it involves concerns most liberals cannot countenance—greatness, virtue, the attempt to measure up as a human being to the cosmos of which we are dimly aware. He has a skeptical eye, but it remains to be seen whether he lives up to it—skepticism means looking very carefully, searchingly. He will have to abandon liberalism to improve his vision. Liberals are faced with the following problem. Ideologically, they’re committed to the end of history or globalization—toward perpetual peace. But they cannot point to events or leaders (since Obama, at least) who are acting to that end. They cannot really accept opposition, either, without endangering the presupposition of the inevitability of globalization. As a result, they’ve abandoned talk of leaders, which was the last version of the question of cause in politics. But at some point, the question of wisdom as involved in a title to rule reemerges, because it is the true form of the question of cause. Stern is right to be skeptical of Sankar’s frat bro ethics of inspirational aggression, hyping the bros, including through a movie studio. What is needed is guidance. Men are the servants, not the masters of the wise. But Sankar certainly knows something Stern doesn’t, that wisdom as much as manliness is revealed in war.