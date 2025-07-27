Here’s a Johnny Cash song, in the mood of confession in church:

Here’s Roy Orbison with a song of pining.

Here’s B B King, with another come to Jesus song.

Here’s Tina Turner doing a diva act for a Bond movie.

What all these songs have in common is that they were written by U2, by Bono & The Edge, who perfected the art, or the English habit of doing American music better than Americans do it, at least to judge by the popularity of English artists. He also wrote a song for Sinatra, but the latter wisely refused to sing it. But Nancy recorded it:

Once, Bono also wrote a song with Bob Dylan, though the Dylan recording has never been released.