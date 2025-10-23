PostModernConservative

Tom White
7h

So well said: “[W]e outsource things, from supply chains to morality. We’ll be outsourcing core human experiences soon. It may seem scary, but take the plunge: You’d feel like a sucker, otherwise, since everyone else with talent looks to be trying to grab with both hands. But the alarm nevertheless rises, it doesn’t look as though we have the competence to shore up our power, or our humanity. What now?”

I wrote about this here: You’re Not Paying Attention. AI Is. (https://www.whitenoise.email/p/youre-not-paying-attention-ai-is): We’ve trained ourselves to crave summaries over stories, snippets over sentences, takeaways over truth.

Everything’s a recap now. The richness of experience reduced to “action items” thanks to silicone semiconductors and cloud computing.

However, phones and cheap dopamine merely injured our attention.

If this keeps up, AI might finish it off.

We’ve built machines that not only distract us, but also attend for us.

The result isn’t hyperfocus and productivity, but hyper-fragmentation and pandemonium.

Neal Postman saw this coming back in 1985 with his masterful Amusing Ourselves to Death: “People will come to adore the technologies that undo their capacities to think.”

tom_in_texas
7h

I’m the father of three boys and the schools were not my allies.

