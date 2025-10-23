The redoubtable Helen Andrews has a new manifesto against decadence, it’s attracting a lot of attention, & we get to see therefore, if we care about the problem. First thing we see, only people on the right are admitting, we have to pay attention; second, we have no institutional ways of coming to grips with this problem—it may be systemic, but we don’t understand the system, so no one can say who should pull what lever. So I‘ve got six short theses on why rightwing people are turning toward acknowledging the great feminization &, perhaps more provocatively, why acknowledging the problem makes it harder to solve:

1 Nobody plays defense.

It doesn’t pay to defend civilization. Not when it comes to grammar, nor in national security, nowhere in-between. So we outsource things, from supply chains to morality. We’ll be outsourcing core human experiences soon. It may seem scary, but take the plunge: You’d feel like a sucker, otherwise, since everyone else with talent looks to be trying to grab with both hands. But the alarm nevertheless rises, it doesn’t look as though we have the competence to shore up our power, or our humanity. What now?

2 We ran out of great Americans.

Where’s the talent that can command the national stage, or even approximations of it? Think about Trump: He’s turning 80. That’s the best America can do politically? But politics happens regularly, it’s not a once-in-a-lifetime, you-had-to-have-been-there experience. What happened to major artists? How about major scientists? Everywhere you look, there is something missing that makes you think, it’s about men. People more & more say, someone should do something about this, why isn’t anyone doing anything about it. Turn where you will, the same problem emerges, who gives commands? Even techno-lords hide behind the law, go out in public as basically nice guys. Maybe mediocrity is too comfortable, maybe everyone is afraid...

3 There’s something dangerous about dealing with young men.

If you don’t drug them or keep them out of institutions, it’s not clear what you can do. Is there any way to earn loyalty? Any way to get them to compel themselves to behave like human beings? It looks like, only the taming typical of the family works nowadays, to the extent anything does--but that’s no way to run a business, politics, or prepare for the great American future. It’s possible for men to be successful, but they seem to be turning into some kind of mix of madness publicly interpreted as “fuel” or “drive” & a function fulfilled very well, which you could call the “engine.” You can call that transhumanism. If you pay attention to the behavior of very successful people, they seem to have little taste, little love of beauty. Probably, that’s the problem.

4 We lost the taste for conflict.

We can fall in love with decadence, it seems cool, sophisticated, maybe fated; nobody is falling in love with tragedy, contrariwise. So the necessary suffering that prepares victory seems like an atavistic, nostalgic, vaguely theatrical part of life—it’s like art in museums, you’re supposed to like it, but you can’t quite get there.

There’s a Christian correlative of this: You don’t see people undertaking impressive things. Catholics aren’t starting new orders; Protestants aren’t rousing their spirits through criticism of weakness, they’re not looking to prove something to God & man about organizing life.

& a few thoughts on the major obstacles, likely causes of failure:

5 People want money.

They want some applause for their success. Someone has to envy you for you to feel good about yourself. Life, you know, thank God for enemies... But the result is, it’s hard to distribute honors. There are only a few cases where money & honor go together: Long term things. Otherwise, what elevates the soul doesn’t generate popularity; nor is popularity much of a humanizing element if you’re only as good as your last thing, ever insecure...

So it wouldn’t be enough to have impressive achievements if you don’t have two other things. First, someone who could tell, say, Elon, to shut up now & then, so he looks somewhat classier. Second, someone to beautify the enterprise—an artist, if you please. But I’m not talking about kitsch; I’m talking about giving a vision of the man & the deed as a whole.

6 People want a home, a family.

Above all, to have a daughter. Men & women in America agree that they love their girls—the boys are mostly dishonored at birth. Tough, life can be that way. Men have ended up as the sign for how ugly life can be. What happens when that becomes obvious?