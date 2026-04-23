Smug Europeans #4 Michael Mann

On the new episode, PEG & I talk about the last stand of Mann against feminism—the cinema of lonely or alienated men outside “the system,” with all the romance of the modern world, from skyscrapers & cities by night to cars, suitings, & music. Crime, danger, glamour & cool, the difficulty of finding protagonists worthy of beautification & the precarious position of art in the modern world. We mostly talked about the problem of friendship, loyalty, sacrifice. But there’s an entire other side of Mann dealing with love. There’s just not enough time…

These are the movies, with music / scenes:

1981 Thief - my recommendation

1984 Miami Vice

1992 Last of The Mohicans

1995 Heat (doesn’t have much music — but here’s Briano Eno, Force Marker)

2001 Ali - Pascal’s recommendation (opening scene — Sam Cooke medley)

2004 Collateral

2006 Miami Vice

2027: Heat 2

We barely mention Ferrari (2023), Blackhat (2015), & Tokyo Vice (2022), but at least you get the reviews linked. We didn’t mention Manhunter (1986) at all, or The Insider (1999), there just wasn’t enough time.