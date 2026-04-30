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Smug Europeans #5 The Camp of The Saints

American Cinema Foundation Movie Podcast
Titus Techera's avatar
Titus Techera
Apr 30, 2026

On this week’s episode, Nathan Pinkoski joins me to discuss Jean Raspail’s novel The Camp Of The Saints, which you should buy & read, in the beautiful new translation by Vauban Books, with Nathan’s introduction!

Let me send you to Amazon to buy it—Amazon banned the book last week, creating scandal, & then unbanned it because of the scandal. Sales are going through the roof—get in on the action.

I hope you enjoy the show & are inspired not only to read it & share with your friends, but even start book clubs. This post will also function as an open thread discussion of the novel.

Of course, we at Smug Europeans are also looking forward to suggestions for cultural topics to discuss in future episodes, so don’t hesitate to write.

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