Smug Europeans #6 Matt Mehan's American Fables

On this week’s episode of the podcast, we take an unusual subject—children’s books! Friend of the show Matt Mehan has a new one out this week: The American Book of Fables, so he joined the show to talk about it. The book is supposed to help kids explore American geography, flora & fauna, as well as the Declaration of Independence—hence bringing it out in the semiquincentennial year. It’s meant to be read as a family, as well as generationally reread as children grow up. It mixes beautiful images with light verse as well as metered prose, small sections with an overarching plot, puns & references to ancient thinkers.

We took the opportunity to talk about children’s books, about stories more broadly, about fantasy, about the part beauty plays in education. Enjoy the conversation!