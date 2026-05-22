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Smug Europeans #6 Matt Mehan's American Fables

American Cinema Foundation Podcast
Titus Techera's avatar
Titus Techera
May 22, 2026

On this week’s episode of the podcast, we take an unusual subject—children’s books! Friend of the show Matt Mehan has a new one out this week: The American Book of Fables, so he joined the show to talk about it. The book is supposed to help kids explore American geography, flora & fauna, as well as the Declaration of Independence—hence bringing it out in the semiquincentennial year. It’s meant to be read as a family, as well as generationally reread as children grow up. It mixes beautiful images with light verse as well as metered prose, small sections with an overarching plot, puns & references to ancient thinkers.

We took the opportunity to talk about children’s books, about stories more broadly, about fantasy, about the part beauty plays in education. Enjoy the conversation!

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