My friend & fellow PoMoCon Paul Seaton has a new essay on Solzhenitsyn’s Red Wheel, the novel in which the great Russian opponent of Communism offered his best attempt to explain what happened to Russia without presupposing that Communist ideology or any version of Progressive utopianism is true. Worth thinking about it, as Paul says, since we’re drowning in left-wing ideologies in our mass media & education systems these days.

In analyzing the great 20th-c. test case of leftist Ideology coming to power in his beloved Russia, Solzhenitsyn shows us how to detect its methods of coming to power & to foresee what it will do as it consolidates its power. The active, scheming Ideologue & revolutionary is a type refracted in a thousand figures, & Solzhenitsyn’s historico-literary art captures both.

Moreover, he focuses not only on the agents of Ideology, but also on the few who became aware of what was happening around them & resisted, & on the many more who were blind to the real nature of the threat, or believed they did not have to come forcefully to terms with the truly committed ideologist. Sentimental “liberals” & feckless Christians (including the Tsar) were two of the several categories of heedless fools deceived, then run over, by ruthless ideologues bent on creating Utopia. Their Manicheanism knew only fully committed revolutionaries & “enemies of the People,” & any alliances were only tactical. These harsh truths, the subdued learned too late.