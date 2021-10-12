Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s multi-part grand historical novel is The Red Wheel. It might also be called a history presented in novel form, and particularly for English readers, it presents historical material and detail not available elsewhere. It consists of the following five books translated into English so far:
1.) August 1914 (Note: there are a bazi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.