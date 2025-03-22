This is an excellent piece by my friend David Upham about the new rise of IVF. David is an expert on the 14th amendment and natural rights, but I’m always impressed when he also applies his rich knowledge of evolutionary science to the problems of the family.

See his earlier book Getting Hitched for -lots- of interesting evolutionary points

Personally, I'm convinced the new rise of IVF, as seen for example in President Trump’s executive order facilitating “more babies” is partially driven by an ideology of natalism which is anti-family and anti-woman. Musk seems to buy into it. Natalism not Christian; it is “pro-life” only in an ambiguous sense.

Consider the two ends of marriage talked about in Catholic theology of the body:

the unitive end the procreative end

Whereas feminists have pushed for contraception and abortion to obtain the unitive end of sex without procreation, the pro-natalists push for IVF to have procreation without the unitive aspect of sex between man and woman.

In primitive societies chieftains used to focus the maximization kids and not care about their harem of women; their moral defect was that they focused solely the procreative end of marriage. The pro-natalists can be seen as a return to that primitivist “bronze age” thinking. This is the new threat to the family, as opposed to the earlier liberal/libertarian consent-based threats we saw during the same-sex marriage debate.



As David says, alot of people in the future will literally recall the old spiritual: sometimes I feel like a motherless child.