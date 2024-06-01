I'll be speaking at MCC Fest this August. MCC—the Matthias Corvinus Collegium—is the institution responsible for recruiting & training the elite of Hungary. All major countries have such an institution, something that connects the public constitution (offices, elections, public speeches) to the private constitution. In America, it’s Harvard, which suppl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.