My friend Tom Harmon has a new book out, on St Augustine. He’s been working on Augustine since his dissertation days, he’s now a dean at St. Thomas in Houston, & he has a lot to say & a charming way of saying it. Here he is on the G&S podcast—a Christmas treat & for anyone among your families or friends who is interested in theology, a great Christmas gift.

Other friends of PoMoCon have also been on that podcast, Paul Seaton & Dan Mahoney: