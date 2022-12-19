So I have all sorts of essays & podcasts to share for the Christmas season, but looking back over the things I’ve written & said, I ran into Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut, which starts at a Christmas party & leads to madness from there. This was Kubrick’s last movie, it came out in 1999, & seemed somehow to be a reflection on the American future, on …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.