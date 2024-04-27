Steve Sailer, Noticing
So I received a literary gift the other day, the Steve Sailer anthology Noticing, published by Passage, run by my friend Lomez, to go by his nom de guerre. Buy it & revisit the major American changes in society of the last 30 years or so, seen through the eyes of the only man who noticed & talked candidly, intelligently, mixing the curiosity of the stud…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.