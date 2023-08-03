Steve Sailer on noticing the major social facts of American life
PoMoCon podcast #45
Columnist & liberal gadfly Steve Sailer will soon finally see his thoughts collected in print, in an anthology titled Noticing, which we are no longer allowed to do on pain of being accused of every evil under the sun. As in the previous interview, Steve talks about his life & the genesis of his thought. His importance to Twitter today & to the politica…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.