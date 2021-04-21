Over the past 4 days, an uprising occurred across the pond in Europe that we Americans could learn from. It was about that most serious subject: SPORTS, namely soccer.
On Sunday, it was announced that 12 of the best soccer clubs in Europe planned to leave their respective national leagues and form a new “Super League.” That would effectively demote the o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.