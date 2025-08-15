My friend

has a very interesting essay on the problem of the political regime. We have broad agreement, among educated people, that America (maybe “the West”) is undergoing a political conflict that reaches all the way to the character of the regime. It’s neither frivolous nor superficial. Ordinary people seem to believe more or less the same thing, given their support for an increasingly harsh politics. But there is not agreement, both for partisan & other reasons, on either the character of the American regime or the likely options to replace it.

One proposal, made by the English intellectual Mary Harrington, is described & analyzed by Nathan in this essay, as techno-Carlism. Take a gander:

Nathan makes Harrington sound like Curtis Yarvin’s twin sister who converted to Christianity—reactionary monarchy based on new tech plus the cross. Nathan rightly points out that the recent advantage to “personalities” over “institutions” in our politics does nothing to change the democratic character of our lives or beliefs, nor does it overcome the problem of “mass effects in modern life,” to borrow Churchill’s phrase, which seem to make politics in any reasonable sense impossible, since deliberation, judgment, decision, & consent are radically separate.

The new political “personalities” or “individuals” who can become champions of an electorate or a cause or a party—they are somehow creatures of digital media. Older media, where other politicians go to address the people, or send their messengers, are being replaced by digital media, so those politicians are losing. The question then arises, what kind of politics can we now have? What can we hope for, what should we act for: What in our politics can correspond to, measure up to, not be overwhelmed by digital technology?