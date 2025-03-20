I went to Hillsdale to give a lecture at the beginning of the month. I had the chance to do a few other things there, besides enjoying the lovely campus & some time to meet my friends there. One thing was recording a Great Books podcast with John Miller—upcoming, I’ll post a link when it’s published. I offered up a few options, John lit up at the mention of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Tender Is The Night, not least because he would make me defend it as better than The Great Gatsby, so we were off to the races.

To begin with, there’s a fine Jackson Browne song with that title, an ‘80s love song, more on the gentle & sweet side, so far as the melody & singing goes, more on the agonized side if you listen to what he’s saying. Love means you expect a certain kind of life; then love also means you take it out on someone you love when you don’t get it—music is both a reminder of what it was like to fall in love & a partial cure for the endless fighting; it’s a good question whether it’s good enough, whether it lasts, whether music is any better at working things out than love is. You can envy other people’s happiness, or take heart from sharing with them in a human drama; but it’s difficult, because it happens in private, it happens at night—we all need tenderness, but it keeps us apart—so in that sense musicians are the public reminder of our private sufferings. They’re ultimately the loved ones on whom we take out our anger, making demands that they make us happy.

The ‘80s were an age of disappointment & compromises for art, pop music died, & yet that was the beginning of the restoration of American confidence, prosperity, & military might. If you go back to the pop music of that time, it had an earnestness it has lacked since, but also a confidence lost, meanwhile, to sarcasm or effrontery. It was the last stand of a strand of liberalism, generous in its sentiments, chastened by the catastrophes of the ‘60s, no longer revolutionary, but still confident that pop culture was the gathering of America in the element of the beautiful, one nation in the pursuit of happiness. Cleverness with regard to the written word, some invention with regard to music, as well as the entire commercial side of things—recording albums, distributing them over the radio & TV, selling records, putting on tours—all would come together to remind Americans that they should reserve some tenderness, keep some of life to themselves, away from the day’s doings & concerns. Freedom in the evenings.

John then moved on to talk about the movie Tender Is The Night, an unusual feature from 1962, which is, unlike the Jackson Browne song, an adaptation, & fairly straightforward. What’s unusual is the transitional character of the attempt, caught between the later ‘60s & the older Hollywood, which was more dignified; you’ve still got glamour, but not class, so to speak—you’re moving to untrammeled passion, but you dance around the tawdry & sordid sides of things. There’s quite a bit of nostalgia for the older world, but absolutely no grasp of its non-democratic character. Then, the other side of morality—the movie has to deal with the fact that the novel is about adultery & incest, which you can’t film. You end up with something quite sentimental, a little like tourism-at-the-movies. But something of the novel comes across in a way it couldn’t in later years, which would have inclined toward hysteria, denunciation, self-pity, abandoning the formalities or moral restraints Fitzgerald needs for his story to have a moment of tragic dignity.

This was before Hollywood started making The Great Gatsby into extravagant romances, first starring Robert Redford & Mia Farrow, in 1974, both of whom are still alive 50 years on, then again, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, in 2013. Tender Is The Night, unlike those later productions, didn’t do well; only the the title song got an Oscar nomination—because it was written by Broadway pro Sammy Fain, who had won twice out of his ten nominations over a long career. But it has charm, if you ever catch it, you’ll find it not only easy to watch, but suggestive of much greater possibilities—it should have been classier, more elegant, more heartbreaking.

Of course, the thing that counts is the John Keats poem about being half-in-love with easeful death that gave Fitzgerald his title & his mood, Ode To A Nightingale. I’m not sure how much you love Romantic poetry, but read this:

Away! away! for I will fly to thee,

not charioted by Bacchus & his pards,

but on the viewless wings of Poesy,

though the dull brain perplexes & retards:

already with thee! tender is the night,

& haply the Queen-Moon is on her throne,

cluster'd around by all her starry Fays;

but here there is no light,

save what from heaven is with the breezes blown

through verdurous glooms & winding mossy ways.

Brains & light are not the path to beauty—something else achieved by poetry does it, a certain kind of passivity which resembles surrendering to fear. It’s not a return to Greek poetry, which was typical of the 19th c. It was something related, but noticeably different—sometimes called the sublime. A combination of exceedingly felt loneliness & awareness of majesty, to return to the suggestions in this stanza. That’s the spur of poetry & perhaps the standard by which it is judged as well. The ugly unhappiness of ordinary life leads to the beautiful unhappiness of the cosmos. Poetry might then be a kind of medicine. Read the entire ode, it’s the best “autobiography” of Romanticism I can think of, for brevity & clarity.

I leave you with one of the hit songs of the ‘20s that Fitzgerald mentions in the novel, then which nothing is more un-Romantic, but fun: