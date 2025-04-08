My friend John Miller very graciously invited me to record a conversation with him for the Great Books podcast for the National Review. You can find it here. Or on Spotify:

Or on Apple Podcasts:

For entertainment as much as for the all-American habit of lifelong learning, you should consider subscribing to John’s podcast. It’s free & he has many wonderful guests on to talk about many interesting stories. Two very different but very interesting recent subjects were all-American novelists: Larry McMurtry’s Lonesome Dove, on the Western side, & John Dos Passos’s Midcentury on the cityfied side. Genre fiction & the avant-garde, a bestseller & one of the literary canon.

If you want more details about Tender is The Night in pop culture, adaptations, songs, &c., here it is: