Terry Teachout on Noir
What comes of men
Here’s a fine essay by Terry Teachout on film noir, a good introduction to the genre with many recommendations. I was pleased reading it to notice that Terry & I have done podcasts on about half the movies he mentions—think about the essay as a course description & the podcasts below as a Terry Teachout course on the noir &, accordingly, the trouble men…
