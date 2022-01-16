My friend Terry Teachout died a few days ago, on January 13. I had the honor of mourning him publicly in Law&Liberty, but I'd also want to give you an example of his teaching on his favorite genre, noir, the object of one of his last essays. I jokingly compared his writing & or podcasts to a course of study, with abstract & something of a lecture or sem…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.