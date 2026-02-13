Great news from Texas (link to gov’t draft pdf — start at p.19 for high school). New reading lists for highschool—it actually involves beautiful literature! See Jeremy Wayne Tate’s thread on X, here’s a discussion of how to improve the few mistakes in this very impressive list of 25 titles:

There are two Greek classics: Homer & Sophocles. The major work of Old English literature: Beowulf. The major poets of the Renaissance: Dante & Shakespeare (two tragedies). Then 19 modern works from the last two centuries, Anglo-American, of course. From the 19th c., only four works: The most elegant novelist, Austen, one of the major Romantic novelists, Shelley, & the most successful English novelist of them all, Dickens; also, Hawthorne, one of the great American novelists. So the majority are 20th c., many of which don’t matter, some of which are silly (Coelho!) That’s clearly wrong. So let’s redo the categories.