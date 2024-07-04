At the TAC colloquium on the common good I attended this June, a disputed question came up regarding St. Thomas's definition of law in question 90 of the Summa:
Law is an ordinance of reason for the common good, made by him who has care of the community, and promulgated
Two scholars put forward an interpretation of that definition I had never heard of, b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.