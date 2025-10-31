Young white American men are aware of politics primarily through podcasts & so they had three basic options, either they listen to The Daily Wire podcasts (Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, Michael Knowles—all trending middle-aged) or to Charlie Kirk or to Nick Fuentes. Kirk was murdered by a lefty madman in a weird trans “relationship” just before the 9/11 anniversary. (Already this has been swept under the rug.) Fuentes went on Tucker, who was one of Kirk’s friends, for Halloween. This is what America is like right now. Not necessarily easy to bear, but we do have to face it.

I’ve a few thoughts to share about the three levels of the problem facing young men—elite institutions, public discourse, & morality.

The strange thing is that the easiest way to look at this is the Jewish Question. Who knew this would show up in America? Broadly speaking, Americans don’t really care about the Jewish Question; to me, it seems fairly obvious that they needn’t care. America doesn’t oppress Jews & it is much better at assimilating them even than 19th c. Europe was. So it shouldn’t be an issue. Let me give you one example: I’m a Zionist myself: I admire what Jews since Herzl have achieved in Israel, which is a civilized state, the most successful of the political foundings of the 20th c. But a civilized state is moreover a rare thing—to my grief, most of Western Europe isn’t civilized anymore. But I don’t think Zionism matters in American politics, there are much more serious problems, both domestic & foreign. I worry about China, as well as about the political coherence of American life from generational change & marriage to reindustrialization—not Zionism; anti-Zionism shouldn’t matter either.

But in fact Jews do matter in the major cultural conflict in America, because the major factions have made it that way; on one side, elite liberals have been tarring most Americans with the accusation of antisemitism for generations; on the other, ordinary conservatives have been pro-Jew for even longer. I’m on the side of ordinary America & loathe the sanctimony of the liberal elite.

The proximate cause of the appearance of the Jewish Question is October 7—the Hamas slaughter of Jews in Israel set off a new Progressive movement, to “globalize the intifada.” The horror led to great excitement on the left, a great stir not only on social media, but in politics, only to crash into American institutions. Remember the Ivy League presidents, caring, sophisticated females of the species being hauled before Congress only to equivocate on whether calling for genocide against Jews is good honest fun? Progressives & liberals are massively divided, not least because younger ones want to oust older ones. It’s as much a fight about gerontocracy, about gynaikocracy, as it is about the minorities that hope to become a majority bashing Jews.

To conclude with what recent events have revealed & instigated: Elite liberals have been bashing Israel for a long time. Their Progressive children & minions have learned that & radicalized it to openly hate Jews. Liberals are shocked because their own replacements have torn the mask off their prejudices for all the world to see. Let me clarify by way of contrast: I’m pro-Israel because I like seeing morally serious people fight wars in their own defense, especially against savages. That is, because I’m rightwing. But liberals have been trending increasingly far left, increasingly they hate the spectacle of men standing up for themselves & defending their communities. That loss of self-respect has mutilated the souls of their Progressive children who have found a way to radicalize liberalism while attacking their own parents, i.e. commit a kind of parricide on principle. They largely are getting away with it—liberals cannot disapprove or fight back against Progressives, who are only politicizing their shared pathologies. Liberals played around with a very dangerous moral-psychological weapon, accusing everyone to their right of anti-Semitism while preaching anti-Israel politics among themselves. Their kids naturally understood this to mean, chase the Jewish student around & kick his ass on campus. Not only were they being their parents’ kids, but they were doing what black men are doing, so many of whom openly hate Jews with the approval of the Democratic Party. So it’s cool. You can become part of the victim-criminal complex, & what’s more exciting than that!

The problem for the rest of us is twofold. On the one hand, these elite institutions are regime critical. Can’t have America without universities staffing every aspect of the regime. We have to fight to get them in line. On the other, the social media attack of the young on the old, of the wild on the institutions, is very attractive to many young people, whether or not they’re Progressive. Liberals believe feeling sorry for people—sympathy—is morality; well, then, paroxysms of hysteria are super-morality. Those paroxysms of hysteria are tempting to many young people, allowing them to show off. There is a very real danger that young men on the right will imitate this hysteria & turn to revolutionary sympathy, because they have no real men leading them, no real teachers who know their souls, & therefore no vision of the American future. That’s what worries me. Charlie Kirk fought against this corruption. But he died for attempting to bring Americans together while being a rightwing Christian white man. So whether virtue or madness comes of this whole matter is up for grabs now.

Now, let’s look at the political issues. The elite issue follows from the nature of our political coalition. The rightwing coalition of Nixon or Reagan or Bush or Trump does not work without Southern evangelicals—the vast majority of them are Christian Zionists. That strikes me as basically healthy. That Christians should care about the Old Testament & about Jerusalem &, since ‘48, about Israel—I think that bespeaks a certain nobility & generosity. This isn’t primarily foreign policy, which should be a fairly cold-blooded thing, securing American interests. The moral issue there is only this, that Americans insist on doing things in their American way, which affects everything from diplomacy to war. Whereas when we’re talking about Christian Zionism, we’re at home, not abroad—we’re thinking of the origin of American Protestantism: Why did parents once call their kids Abraham, as with Lincoln? The answer is fairly obvious, the cosmic drama of the Jewish people in Genesis & especially Exodus is part of the Protestant education of America. So accordingly Americans saw in the Jews founding Israel a little America, the same commitment to freedom & equality that makes democracy dignified & solid.

But the younger generation of evangelicals, the most non-denominational ever, is much less pro-Israel, although a small majority may still hold on to the decent sentiments of their elders. Why? We could call it simple jealousy: Why are my fathers or elders more excited about Israel than about my own future? But the problem is that young men especially feel dishonored, & that is the exactly true statement of their situation. They also can tell there’s no improvement coming any time soon. So they can even feel betrayed. So they won’t join any political project that ignores or justifies that debasement, as Republicans & Democrats respectively are doing. This is our problem, as best I understand it, not Israel, which most have never really thought about, nor ever seen. Protestants in the 20th c., under liberal attack, pulled together across denominations, to some extent got along with Catholics who also wanted in the coalition, & everyone ended up talking, God save us, of “Judeo-Christian values.” A big Bible tent against Progress, holding on to our morality & our decency. Well, that only works if you actually fight the external enemy, Progress. Moreover, as the denominations collapsed, the “unity” no longer made sense from the inside. Values are not belief or faith, they’re not loyalty to a church or a political community, they’re not really the love that educates, from father to son. It was never going to work, not despite, but because it was well-intended. The result is that elite institutions have little support among the younger generation; in fact, they’re undermined from within because a large minority of the staff in politics on the right hates the pre-Trump conservatives as “boomers” or “neocons.” The truth is, everyone can tell that older people screaming about antisemitism are desperate more about their own loss of authority than about Jews or Israel or Christianity or anything else. There’s every incentive for angry young men to scream anti-Semitic things. So it’s going to get worse for a while—let’s see who makes it through without losing their minds.

The moral issue is inevitably much obscured in this internecine strife. Again, Jews aren’t really important here, but they are something to fight over, because we have found no direct way to fight on the real issues, which have to do ultimately with self-gov’t. Is there real representation? Are there real associations & leaders? Do we even have freedom of speech? All the things that are needed for America to work have been rotted out & recently attacked from within the institutions, especially in the Biden years. From organizing an invasion of the borders to mass censorship, liberals have a lot to answer for—but instead, despairing, half-mad people are talking about Israel. The issue of right is pretty boring—Jews have the same constitutional rights under the same law. But then we get into a number of conflicts over a number of issues from policing to identity politics. The question comes up, can America be governed right now?

Then there’s public discourse, the social media technologies that make it possible, & the problem of ideology. What can you do about the gov’t shutdown? Maybe nothing. Congress seems uninterested in America. But can you shout about the Jews? Yes, you’ll get hysteria, it’s very effective. So with every other issue—money & office are out of the reach of the democracy; the state, moreover, is by design obscure. What are our friends in the White House doing? I dunno, we don’t really talk anymore… So then inevitably a wild world emerges on social media, because it’s not under political control, but also because all the hopes & all the disappointment will show up somewhere. We live by ideology & die by ideology, it looks like. The leftwing solution was policing online speech, cancelation, jail. There’s no rightwing solution, partly because there’s so much chaos in the coalition, but partly because people won’t face the issue of ideology. You have to have real men leading real communities—not simply talking about America the idea & then try to destroy dissenters. Liberalism as an ideology is on trial. It might not survive. What if people come to believe that representatives don’t represent, that the media don’t mediate, that talk of rights is in fact a path to slavery, talk of freedom leads to crisis? What happens when you have to rethink America for yourself?

The object of the rising hysteria among elites is Nick Fuentes. He strikes me as one consequence of a liberalism too weak to govern, too divided to produce leaders that can understand what’s going on & act, yet too arrogant to deal with its problems—“underground” men show up, creatures of resentment, dragging up everything ugly in the name of that last mantra of the liberals themselves, authenticity. If the system can’t destroy them, then its vulnerabilities are obvious to all. Fuentes gives shape to fear of the liberals that they’re losing control, that anything might happen once the world turns into something they don’t understand. But Fuentes is only ideology at its most contemptible level. It would be great if those of us on the right did not accept blame for this madness. We’re not the source of this ideology specifically or of ideological thinking as such. We’re likelier to prefer thinking about real politicians & actual communities whose problems we have to deal with.

The proximate cause of the hysteria is Tucker Carlson inviting Fuentes for an interview. That may have been a mistake. I’m not sure. I like Tucker, but as I’ve written before, his moral quest to correct all his mistakes from the Global War on Terror days is not a sound strategy. Again, just think of the difference between Charlie Kirk & Nick Fuentes. But aside from moralism, Tucker seems to have a strategy—to sidestep the elites in media & politics, to overthrow them eventually. I don’t think that can work. To some Tucker seems mad, to others merely a guy who chases after attention by way of outrage. I’m pro-scandal myself, so I’m not inclined to dismiss that or to simply look down on scandal-mongering: Should we rather accept any outrage silently? We on the right have to confront the triple problem caused by the death of Charlie Kirk. First, did we really have his back, did we really do what we could & should have done? Second, are we really working like he did to save the youth? Third, how are we going to deal with the problem that good guys like Charlie Kirk get shot, but scoundrels thrive? Everyone’s learning lessons all the time, just not necessarily the lessons you or I might want them to learn. Moralizing about anti-Semitism is useless or worse. Doing something about our politics is the way to secure our future.

I’ll end with recommendations. If you don’t want Fuentes to thrive, you should support above all J.D. Vance, the only one among Kirk’s many friends who seems to me to be working very hard to continue the movement Kirk started, which is ultimately about remoralizing American men, organizing them politically, & thus restoring confidence in the American way of life. But you should also support the talented people who are trying to deal with the problem without being politicians: Auron MacIntyre. Wade Stotts. Patrick Casey. All the Protestants active in talking to young men—American Reformer. Canon Press. Cross Politic. Someone will win the political contests, but so also the other contests of persuasion—setting forth something admirable. I’d rather it be my friends & the men I admire.