The anniversary of The Godfather
Essays & podcasts on the beginnings of doubt regarding American justice
I recently published two essays on Coppola’s signature movie, for its 50th an., examining the ways in which Michael Corleone is un-American & the ways in which he does Americanize.
First, for the Acton Institute, I wrote about WFB’s review of the famous movie & the defense of American politics he wanted to mount against a movie he understood to be subver…
