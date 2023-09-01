If I were asked to name ten essayists who write on American politics, or ten American essayists who write on politics, one of the names on that list would be Christopher Caldwell. I recommend especially his latest essay in CRB: Did The Court Actually Abolish Affirmative Action? This is an extension of his broad argument in Age of Entitlement, that Ameri…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.