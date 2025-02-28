You might think Bob Dylan, being one of us, but more so, a pure American artist, the last in a long train of hobo troubadours, a Whitman & a Melville for the mad 20th c., is free of the taint of glamour, the Oscars, liberal hypocrisy, & female gossip. You’d be wrong. For example, back in 2007, Todd Haynes made I’m Not There, a movie that won Cate Blanchett (one of half-a-dozen Dylans in the movie) the Golden Globe & got her an Oscar nomination, too. For shame.

Well, there’s a new Dylan movie, & this one actually received the man’s blessing! It’s directed by a very successful artist, James Mangold, it’s called A Complete Unknown (there’s something pretentious & silly in these titles!), & it’s very much a glamour picture, or Oscar-bait—for example, it stars Timothee Chalamet, apparently the only actor approved in the latest female-dominated version of Hollywood—a biopic without any reservations about suggesting dramatically that America’s heart beats in rhythm with her artists, or at least the musicians. That’s funny, because to some extent that was true in the ‘60s, but it’s not at all true now, which is one reason why the movie isn’t a hit.

That comic stuff aside, A Complete Unknown has much to recommend it, even to people who aren’t fans of Dylan. It might also mean Dylan gets an Oscar, a recognition as ridiculous as the Nobel Prize from a few years back; it’s a new world out there & Bob’s ahead of these collapsing institutions of prestige…

But as to A Complete Unknown, it’s got a rather intelligent story to tell about what artists can do & can’t do when it comes to beautifying America, as well as how they have to defend themselves from the popularity on which they depend for their survival.

So I recommend it—as have various among my friends, starting with our own scholar of rock, Carl Eric Scott!—& I have reviewed it for Law & Liberty. Here’s the lede:

Bob Dylan is, as I have previously written for Law & Liberty, America’s “definitive post-war artist.” The new James Mangold movie, A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet as the young Dylan in the first part of his career, 1961–65, proves just how important the musician is to American culture. The first time Chalamet’s Dylan talks about himself & fame he suggests one has to be a freak, like in a carnival, certainly, something people can’t look away from. His girlfriend compares him, perhaps unfavorably, to Sinatra, who is not a freak. Sinatra would be the definitive post-war artist if classing up popular music mattered very much, but the American audience is much larger than the suit-wearing class. Another contender for the role may have been Elvis, who was more popular than Dylan, but Elvis is much more a creature of his native South than the Northern cities that gave America mass media & pop culture. Compared to them, Dylan could barely sing—but he could write. He is the natural artistic representative for a democracy dedicated to learning, perhaps even universal access to higher education. Dylan’s fame seems a rebuke to the national love of California, that terrestrial paradise where American history can be forgotten. California seems unintelligible in the America Dylan describes in his music. So while Dylan’s audience looked for social justice in his music, the artist himself was more concerned about justice in the human soul.

